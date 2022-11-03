‘Take that one on the chin’: Tyler Herro’s response after hitting game-winner in Heat win vs. Kings

After getting hit on the eye that knocked him out for the entirety of the second half of the Miami Heat’s 116-109 win over the Golden State Warriors, there was a bit of doubt as to whether Tyler Herro could suit up for the Heat in the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. However, with Jimmy Butler out due to hip tightness, the Heat needed to call upon their $130 million man, and he delivered.

With the game tied at 107, Herro went one on one against Kings guard Terence Davis. Herro proceeded to dribble to his left and step back on Davis, but the defender jumped on the closeout, allowing Herro to move to his right and shoot a clearer attempt from beyond the arc. Surely enough, his shot tickled the twine, spurring the Heat to a much-needed sweep of their home back-to-back.

However, there were some that thought Tyler Herro traveled on the last play, none more vocal than Kings head coach Mike Brown, who was livid immediately after Herro’s shot went through the net. When asked after the game about his game-clinching play, Herro had a succinct response to those that doubt the legality of the move he pulled off.

Per Bally Sports Florida:

“I don’t think it was a travel,” Herro said as he busted out laughing. “Early in the game they called a travel on me that I also didn’t think was a travel. I think I hit a midrange pull-up like right before then they called a travel. Just like last night with Jordan Poole, you could call a carry on every play. You can call a travel, I’m pretty sure, on almost every play, so you got to take that one on the chin.”

Tyler Herro speaks about his go-ahead 3 in the final seconds to lead the Heat to victory!@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/9j22v22SHi — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 3, 2022

With the Heat victory, they move on to 4-5 in the early goings of the season. And after signing Herro to a huge extension in the offseason, the Heat will expect more of these performances from the 22-year old.

On the night, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year finished with 26 points and 12 boards, stepping up in the absence of Butler, from whom Tyler Herro realized that he still has a lot left to work on in crunch-time execution..

“Over the last three years, I watched Jimmy how he closes games. I think I still took a bad shot with three minutes left in the fourth that really made me mad so I think there’s learning curves. Closing out games is a skill,” Herro added.

The Heat will look to continue their winning ways on Friday night against old foils Indiana Pacers on the road.