NBA streaks are quite common. However, they aren't always easy to maintain. But while anyone can start a streak in the NBA, there's no doubt that some of them are unusual at best. Here are the 10 most unusual NBA streaks, ranked.

10. Kevin Burleson's 35-straight missed field goals

Kevin Burleson is currently an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons. However, he did make history as a player for the wrong reasons.

In his lone NBA season with the Charlotte Bobcats, Burleson set a dubious record of 35-straight missed goals. During a stretch in the 2005-2006 season, Burleson couldn't buy a bucket until he finally made one field goal in a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

9. Wilt Chamberlain makes 35 straight field goals

While Kevin Burleson missed 35-straight shots, Wilt Chamberlain also made the same amount in consecutive fashion back in 1967. It's worth noting that Daniel Gafford came close to breaking Chamberlain's record after the Dallas Mavericks big man went for 33 straight. However, by missing his 34th shot, Chamberlain's record holds until today.

8. Russell Westbrook's 11-straight games with a triple-double

Getting triple-doubles on a daily basis is difficult, even in NBA 2K. However, Russell Westbrook isn't your common player. The former NBA MVP finished with a triple-double stat line in points, rebounds, and assists during an 11-game stretch, breaking the record previously held by Wilt Chamberlain, who set the record back in 1968.

7. Stephen Curry's 268 games with a three-point field goal

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the world. In fact, he has made a living from shooting threes by making at least one in 268 -straight games.

Given that Curry is often called to shoot threes at a high volume, it's certainly unexpected for any other player to do so at a consistent level. Unfortunately, the streak was snapped when Curry went 0-for-8 from rainbow country in a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

6. LeBron James' 20-straight All-NBA Team and All-Star selections

There's no one quite like LeBron James when it comes to longevity. Arguably the best basketball player in the world, The King took the NBA by storm since Day One and continues to wreck havoc two decades later. In fact, he has made the All-Star and All-NBA teams since his sophomore year. To make matters more interesting, James isn't slowing down anytime soon.

5. Karl Malone and John Stockton make 19-straight playoffs

Back in the day, Karl Malone and John Stockton were one of the best duos that took over the NBA. In fact, they made 19-straight playoff appearances in their careers, the most by any player in league history. Although it was an incredible feat that remains unmatched, both Stockton and Malone never won a single NBA title in their careers.

4. Kyrie Irving's losing streak since stomping on Celtics logo

After defeating the Boston Celtics as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving still had some bad blood against his former team. In fact, the NBA champion even confidently stepped on the Celtics' logo in center court after a victory.

But ever since that day, Irving has only won once to eliminate the Celtics in the playoffs. However, afterwards, Irving would never catch a victory against Boston and is 1-for-12 since his actions.

3. LeBron James rules the East in the playoffs

Ever since joining the Miami Heat, LeBron James started a dominant streak like no other. After 2011, James found a way to make it all the way to the NBA Finals after consistently ruling the Eastern Conference. In the process, James also made eight-straight NBA Finals appearances. However, that streak concluded when James opted to take his talents to Los Angeles.

2. Michael Jordan's undefeated Finals series streak

One of the reasons Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT is how His Airness never exited without a championship in his Finals appearances. Every time Jordan made the Finals, the Bulls came out as NBA champions. In fact, the franchise went on to carve out a pair of three-peats. In total, Jordan was 6-0 in NBA Finals series.

1. Shaquille O'Neal's teammates in the NBA Finals

While Jordan had an impressive Finals winning streak, Shaquille O'Neal had a more unique one. Since 1984, the Big Diesel had a teammate that made it all the way to the NBA Finals. In total, O'Neal's streak managed to reach 37 seasons, even after the four-time NBA champion hung up his basketball sneakers.

However, the streak came to an end in 2021 when Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Clippers failed to advance in the Western Conference Finals.