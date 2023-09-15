In the recent PlayStation State of Play, a trailer for the upcoming DLC for Tales of Arise, titled Beyond the Dawn, came out, alongside the DLC's release date.

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Release Date: November 9, 2023

The DLC for Tales of Arise, Beyond the Dawn, comes out on November 9, 2023. It will be available on all platforms that the base game is available on. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S, and PC. We don't have much information yet about what the story of the DLC is, but the trailer does give us some ideas, as well as the official PlayStation Blog post.

For starters, the DLC happens after a time skip. A year-long time skip, to be exact. The game takes place a year after the Dahna-Rena war, which was the main setting of the original game. The DLC still focuses on the characters from the original game. Players who have played the original game will recognize the characters in the trailer. They don't look exactly the same, however. This is understandable since, as mentioned above, the game happens after a year.

There is one change to the lineup, however, as a new character enters the fray. Her name is Nazamil. According to the blog post, she is a girl who has both Dahnan and Renan blood. Not only that, but she is the daughter of one of the Renan Lords who stood in your way in the original Tales of Arise game. The blog post does not reveal who this Renan Lord is but hopes that players will “speculate and discuss the details” seen in the trailer. The main focus of the DLC seems to be Nazamil, who must live in a new united world that will either accept her for who she is or deny her for being of mixed blood.

The blog post further suggests that the DLC is at least 20 hours long and that it will immerse players in its “new narrative experience.” There's no information yet as to when the DLC will go up for sale or pre-order. Should more information arrive, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about the Tales of Arise DLC, Beyond the Dawn, including its release date. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.