By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The 2022 NFL regular season is coming down to a wire, meaning every game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Bucs set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, it is time for our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 predictions.

Tampa Bay is coming off a rough 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy became the only quarterback in his first NFL start to beat a team led by Tom Brady. Now at 6-7, the Buccaneers are still at the top of the NFC South but with the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons just a game behind.

On the other hand, Cincinnati is having another solid year after making it to the Super Bowl last season. They are 9-4 and second in the AFC North with hopes of overtaking the Baltimore Ravens soon. The Bengals are currently on a five-game winning streak, which includes a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With so much at stake for both teams, this duel of generations between Brady and Joe Burrow should bring some interesting moments. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Buccaneers as they face the Bengals in Week 15.

3. Tampa Bay sacks Joe Burrow at least three times

Even though the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl last season, some areas revealed some problems. Burrow led the league in suffered sacks with 51 and 370 lost yards in the regular season. In the postseason, he was sacked 19 times for a loss of 137 yards, both NFL records.

To address the situation, the front office signed guard Alex Cappa, tackle La’el Collins and center Ted Karras. So far, it seems there is still some work to be done.

Cincinnati has allowed 38 sacks, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL, for a loss of 245 yards. Against Tampa Bay, Burrow should have one of his biggest challenges in 2022. The Buccaneers have recorded 38 sacks, placing the team in the top 10 in that category.

While the Bengals are showing some improvement, especially with Burrow getting sacked only once in each of the last three games, Sunday should not be the case. The bold prediction is that Tampa Bay will sack Burrow at least three times.

2. Tom Brady and Mike Evans connect for 100+ yards, at least a touchdown

If the Bucs want to win the game on Sunday, it will heavily depend on how Tom Brady plays. After a historic 2021 season, the quarterback is not having one of his best years.

In 2022, Brady is completing 65.8% of his passes for 3,585 yards and 17 touchdowns versus five interceptions. He has only surpassed the 300-yard mark three times this season, while last year he did so in nine opportunities. Additionally, this could be the first time in his career that he finishes with a negative record. Plus, Tampa Bay is at serious risk of missing the playoffs.

Against the Bengals, the Buccaneers will need the best version of Brady possible. For that to happen, the quarterback will need his WR1 to step up.

So far in 12 games, Mike Evans has recorded 59 receptions on a 60.2% catch rate for 805 yards and three touchdowns. For comparison, in 2021, the wideout had 14 total scores in 16 games. That means Tampa Bay needs the 2020-21 version of Evans to show up on Sunday.

The bold prediction is that the duo will connect for 100-plus yards and at least a touchdown. If Brady and Evans are in perfect sync, the Buccaneers should have way better chances of pulling out an upset.

1. Game goes to overtime

At the end of the day, both the Bengals and Bucs have a lot to fight for in the final weeks of the regular season. Cincinnati would certainly prefer to clinch its division and have the home-field advantage in the first round. Tampa Bay definitely does not want to give Brady a potential sour farewell by missing the postseason altogether.

This means Sunday could be a close and back-and-forth game. Both offenses should have multiple opportunities to score, and it would be a surprise if fans see a high-scoring performance from them. It will depend on how Brady plays but, if the Week 13 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints proved something, he is still a clutch quarterback.

Both Cincinnati and Tampa Bay are familiar with close games. The Bengals had seven of them decided by one possession, while the Buccaneers had eight. Both organizations also played in one overtime contest each, but they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

The bold prediction is that this will once again be a close one. However, four quarters won’t be enough to find a winner. This has a high chance of going to overtime, and whoever loses the coin toss will have to make a big stop to even get a chance of winning.