Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Ravens

With Week 7 officially in the books, it is time for some Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 bold predictions. After a two-game road trip, the Bucs will return to Raymond James Stadium to host the Baltimore Ravens in a Thursday Night Football showdown.

Tampa Bay is coming off a rough stretch, losing four of its last five games. The team entered the 2022 season with championship hopes as Tom Brady returned shortly after announcing his retirement. However, the Buccaneers find themselves struggling at 3-4, coming off their worst outing of the season with a 21-3 loss to the rebuilding Carolina Panthers.

Baltimore is also enduring an up=and-down season. The Ravens are 4-3, but had double-digit leads in all of their losses.

With Tampa Bay hoping to bounce back from its bad recent games and Baltimore looking for a breakout moment, this will be a must-watch game. Here are three bold predictions for the Buccaneers as they face the Ravens for a Week 8 clash.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Defense will hold Lamar Jackson to less than 250 total yards

Football’s premier dual-threat quarterback, Lamar Jackson deserves extra attention every time he takes the field. So far this season, the 2019 MVP has completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,397 yards and 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has also rushed for 510 yards and two scores on 66 carries.

The Buccaneers are currently top-10 in passing defense with 1,330 yards allowed. Regarding rushing defense, they are just outside the top-15 with 828 yards allowed.

While Jackson is having an impressive season overall, his passing is still not at an elite level compared to other quarterbacks. He already has three games with fewer than 200 passing yards, including Sunday’s matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.

Because of how Tampa Bay’s defense is doing, it would not be a surprise if Jackson is held to less than 250 total yards. His running could be what makes or breaks Baltimore’s offense, so the Bucs should focus on limiting what Jackson can do on the ground, forcing him to throw the ball more.

2. Tom Brady and Mike Evans connect for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

Despite Mike Evans finishing with 96 receiving yards against the Panthers, fans will most remember his crucial drop. Early in the game, Tom Brady found the wideout open after his defender tripped. If he had made the catch, Evans would have easily scored the touchdown and changed the story of the game.

Mike Evans doesn't drop many of these 😬pic.twitter.com/8e4J0I25kS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 23, 2022

Even though he was heavily criticized for the drop, Evans is still a key part of Tampa Bay’s offense. He leads the team in receiving yards despite missing one game due to suspension. He has caught 33 of his 48 targets for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Brady did not show a lot of concern surrounding the drop, saying it was just “one play.” It seems the quarterback still fully trusts his receiver and their connection is essential for the team moving forward.

Fans should expect Brady to continue searching for Evans in Week 8The bold prediction is that they will connect for 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown against the Ravens on Thursday.

1. Tampa Bay’s comeback starts Thursday

Following a sequence of bad games, analysts and fans are raising questions about the Bucs’ situation. The team is at risk of losing the top spot in its division, which could mean missing the playoffs. The Buccaneers cannot afford another loss this week.

Tampa Bay has already lost to teams that were projected to be at the bottom of the standings, such as Carolina and the Atlanta Falcons. Now, games versus contenders are must-win if Brady and company want another shot at the Super Bowl.

While it should be a tough challenge facing Jackson and the Ravens, the Buccaneers will have the crowd on their side again. Their two recent road losses were costly, so it is important Tampa Bay gets the job done at home. Raymond James Stadium should be packed, throwing a lot of pressure at the Ravens.

If there is one game that can turn things around for the Buccaneers, this is the one. A win against Baltimore should certainly motivate the team moving forward as they are set to face the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 and the Seattle Seahawks in Germany the following weekend.

Expect a hard-fought battle with big plays from Brady. The bold prediction is that Tampa Bay will win the TNF contest and start its comeback en route to a long playoff run. This Week 8 will end up being remembered as the moment things changed for the Buccaneers.