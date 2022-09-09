With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 game scheduled against the Cowboys, a lot of eyes will be on the ageless Tom Brady and how he matches up against Dak Prescott in Dallas. Ahead of this Buccaneers-Cowboys game, we’ll be making our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 predictions.

Both of these teams won their respective divisions last season, but both also suffered devastating home playoff defeats. In 2021, the Buccaneers won 13 games, while 45-year-old Tom Brady was the NFL’s best passer.

In 2021, the Cowboys won a dozen games and had the league’s top-scoring offense. Dak Prescott had a strong bounce-back season, passing for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions.

Last season, these two teams met in Week 1 in Tampa, with the Bucs winning 31-29. The home team has also won each of the past five encounters outright.

If Tampa Bay can open the season with a win over the Cowboys, that would be great for Brady and the Buccaneers’ hopes of a redemptive campaign. Let’s now dive into our Buccaneers Week 1 predictions.

4. Buccaneers limit Ezekiel Elliott to under 50 yards

Is Ezekiel Elliott still an elite RB in the NFL? He could rebound from a disappointing 2021 season this year, but he’s not likely to get out to a good start. Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea can stop most opponents from creating an inside run game on his own, and he’ll surely do so against an outmatched Dallas front.

As a result, Elliott will struggle. He may still receive plenty of touches but count on Tampa’s defense to limit him big time. His greatest chance of making an impact in this game may be as a reliable receiving option for Prescott out of the backfield.

Cowboys fans should keep tempered expectations for the high-paid back for Week 1. He may receive 10-15 carries, but his average yardage will be less than four. Elliott’s final stat line will probably read under 50 total yards with no TDs on Sunday night.

3. Mike Evans gets 1 TD

Since 2014, Mike Evans has established himself as one of the league’s best receivers. In fact, he’s never had a season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards. Evans has also been a touchdown machine with Tom Brady, scoring 13 and 14 touchdowns the last two seasons.

Now that Rob Gronkowski has retired, Evans should be the clear No. 1 target, particularly in the red zone. While Julio Jones and Russell Gage might play this weekend, Evans is the most consistent target on the roster. Additionally, with his height and skillset, the 6’5 231-pound receiver can be a matchup nightmare for any team.

Another WR, Chris Godwin, might also not be around in Week 1. He is still rehabbing from a ruptured ACL and MCL suffered during the 2021 season, and his possible absence might mean more targets coming Evans’ way.

On the other end of the field, star Dallas CB Trevon Diggs will be waiting. Diggs definitely won his duel with Evans in last year’s season opener, but the Buccaneers won that game. In that contest, Diggs limited Evans to one grab for 10 yards on three attempts.

Still, it’s difficult to expect Diggs to maintain that level of efficiency, especially as Evans frequently outperforms many corners in this league week in and week out. Even if Evans won’t get 80+ receiving yards, expect him to get at least one TD.

2. Tom Brady powers Bucs past 30 points

Last season, the Bucs’ offense embarrassed Dallas coach Dan Quinn’s defense. That will probably happen again this weekend.

For starters, Tom Brady is lethal in this offense. He destroyed the Cowboys defense for 379 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. The 31 points allowed were Dallas’ second-highest total in regulation all season.

Brady was very adept at locating and targeting opposing CB Anthony Brown. In that matchup, Brown gave up eight completions for 127 yards and a score.

That’s terrible news for the Cowboys. Take note that Brown is still the second corner opposite Trevon Diggs.

The Bucs’ receiving corps has also been improved. Remember that they signed Russell Gage and Julio Jones in the summer. The Cowboys’ secondary depth will be put to the test, and the results may not be very good in the first week of the season.

1. Bucs open with a big win over Dallas

Tom Brady has never lost against the Cowboys. Will he continue the streak this Sunday? pic.twitter.com/KyJd8yhOlS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2022

Only a few things in life are certain like death and taxes. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Tom Brady defeating Dallas is among them. The Cowboys have met Brady six times since he entered the NFL in 2000 and have lost each time.

Betting against Tom Brady has never been a smart idea, and after leading the league in passing last year, it seems like a horrible time to start questioning a guy with seven rings. He still has a star-studded supporting cast, and although doubts remain in Tampa, there is greater uncertainty in Dallas.

All across the order, the Buccaneers just have better matchups. Brady over Prescott. Evans over Diggs. Vea over Elliott. And then they have interesting new weapons to wield, too.

With that, it should not be a surprise why the Buccaneers enter this game as favorites. It should also not be a surprise if they win big.