The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a three-game slump with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. The Buccaneers are hoping to continue turning their season around as they face the Seahawks in Munich, Germany during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will keep the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South. Here are our Buccaneers Week 10 predictions as they take on the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers got the job done last week as they returned to the win column. Of course, only time will tell if Tom Brady’s game-winning drive was indeed the start of brighter things to come for Tampa Bay. They now want to make it two in a row, this time in Germany against the surprising Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking of the Seahawks, they have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They have won four straight games following their 31-21 triumph against the Arizona Cardinals.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Buccaneers in their Week 10 game against the Seahawks.

4. Cade Otton has another solid showing

Bucs TE Cade Otton is raising his stock this season. He has continued to shine for this team, as he was the Bucs’ leading receiver against the Rams. He recorded five catches for 68 yards, including the game-winning touchdown. Otton is really coming into his own, which has been a pleasant find for the offense.

Of course, entering Week 10, we should also keep an eye on Cameron Brate. Still, even if Brate plays in Munich, it should not have too big of an effect on Otton. His matchup against the Seahawks is pretty promising. Take note that Seattle hasn’t had a lot of success limiting opposing tight ends this season. We have Otton going for over 40+ yards against the Seahawks.

3. Leonard Fournette gets major yards thru the air

Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette has had a letdown of a season. He was reportedly irritated that he was not included in the last drive before halftime last week. Rachaad White, the Buccaneers’ rookie running back, has actually gotten more playing time. Meanwhile, Fournette hasn’t done anything noteworthy recently to convince the Buccaneers’ coaching staff that he should get more carries.

There is no doubt that Fournette is a talented running back, but he hasn’t been what the Buccaneers expected or needed. Now, to be clear, he is still the undisputed leader in this backfield. However, we are more concerned about Fournette losing work down the stretch. That’s something to keep in mind heading into this weekend. Remember that among the 71 running backs with at least 20 carries, Fournette ranks 67th in yards after contact per attempt.

As such, against the Seahawks this week, we expect Fournette will have to get his yards from the air. That should be possible with his 12.8 percent target share against a defense that ranks 30th in DVOA against receiving backs. We have him putting up over 50+ yards total in Week 10.

2. Tom Brady breaks a record in Munich

This year, Tom Brady has obviously not been his usual GOAT-worthy self. He has had just one game with a triple-digit passer rating and just one game with multiple touchdowns.

However, we expect that this game in Germany will be a turning point for him and this team. For starters, Brady enjoys participating in international games. He has gone unbeaten in three international games in his career. In fact, he has passed for 952 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions in these contests. He is also only 258 yards away from breaking Blake Bortles’ record for most career passing yards outside of the United States.

We expect Brady will break that record in Munich. He will go for over 280+ all-purpose yards with two touchdowns and no INTs.

1. Buccaneers rise to the occasion and win in Munich

The Seahawks have been a nice surprise this season, but they have yet to meet a beast like Tom Brady’s international persona. Again, Brady relishes playing overseas. He is 3-0 in NFL International Series games, tossing 10 touchdown passes and averaging 317.3 yards per game.

The offense in Tampa Bay has been abysmal this season, but at the same time, Seattle isn’t unstoppable. Despite the fact that this isn’t a conventional away game, the Seahawks allow the 12th most passing yards and the fourth most touchdown passes per game on the road this season. Now that the Bucs’ pass-catchers are nearing full health, it could be a day when Brady and his receivers can feast. The opportunity is there. The Bucs have to capitalize.

We believe Brady & Co. will rise to the occasion in Munich. They have a ton of momentum heading into Week 10, and they’re getting healthier by the day. Watch for them to heat up from their passing game. Of course, we also expect the Seahawks to put up quite a fight here. Still, the Buccaneers should win a close game and begin to really turn their season around.