Here are our bold predictions for the Buccaneers Week 13 matchup as they take on their NFC South rival in the Carolina Panthers.

With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game scheduled for Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers, we are going to be giving our bold predictions for the NFC South matchup. There's no doubt that most people will go into this game thinking that the Buccaneers will handle business and beat the Panthers.

However, Tampa Bay hasn't been the most potent team in the NFL, in fact, they are far from it. They come into the game with a 4-7 record which granted, it's far better than the 1-10 mark the Panthers currently have.

The Buccaneers are also coming into this game on a two-game losing streak after losses from conference powerhouse the San Francisco 49ers and then to the Indianapolis Colts the week after. This can serve as a get-right game for head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the rest of the team as even with the unimpressive record, they still have a scientific shot of making the post-season.

How is that possible? Well, even though they are third in the division, the two teams in front of them in the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are both 5-6. So it's far from over.

Nevertheless, let's move on to our predictions for the Buccaneers Week 13 game against the Panthers:

Buccaneers offense has their best day

For the most part, the Buccaneers' offense has been a slog despite having a talented receiver duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. While some of the blame can be on quarterback Baker Mayfield, it is a team sport.

However, expect Sunday to showcase their best offensive performance of the season as both receivers mentioned before will have over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each. With that, Mayfield will be sharp and look like why the Cleveland Browns drafted them with the first overall pick back in 2018.

Before, their highest point total came against the Houston Texans where they scored 37 in the loss on Nov. 5. This Sunday, they'll reach over 40 points.

Tampa Bay's defense will lock up Bryce Young

There's no secret that the Panthers offense has been struggling all season as shown by the 1-10 record. While quarterback Bryce Young and Carolina will throw off Tampa Bay to begin the game, they'll mostly be silent for the rest of the contest.

It will be similar to the Panthers game against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 15 where they came out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter over the high-powered opponent, but only scored one other touchdown until the last quarter. The Buccaneers' defense will come off sluggish to start, but will quickly find their footing for the first time in a while.

Even with Tampa Bay's unit ranking 27th in total defense, expect a change of pace. Division games have historically went against the statistics.

Buccaneers back on track

As expected, the Buccaneers are going to win, but maybe shockingly to some people, they're going to blow out the Panthers. The current betting line has them at five-point favorites.

If you're a betting man, it could be something to ponder over as the Panthers haven't proven anything to consider they won't lose by a touchdown or more. It helps that the Carolina organization fired their head coach in Frank Reich recently as turmoil continues with the team.

The win for Tampa Bay puts them in a good position for the playoffs due to the lackluster performances from other teams in the division. But the Buccaneers will take anything they can get right now.