Taraji P. Henson is clearing the air once again. Rumors have beenswirling that Henson has been feuding with Oprah Winfrey and the Empire star is speaking up again on the matter.

“[Oprah] would step in and do whatever (she) could to make it right [on set],” Henson shared with Today.

“You know, she called me, she called me personally,” Henson shared. “Not my team, not my people — me. And asked me, ‘Taraji, if there’s anything you need, you let me know.' And I said it with a shaking voice, I was like, ‘Well, yeah,' — since she asked. And I told her and she fixed everything the next day.”

Henson went on to say that it is taking away from the important narratives in the film.

“I hope they can focus back onto this film, because right now, to me, it feels like what I said is now becoming louder than this beautiful film,” she said.

“And that’s not fair to me, or anybody in the film,” Henson continues, “because the film deals with women who are oppressed — who live in an oppressed system. Men and women. And all the characters in that film except for the white people. So that movie is about healing. That movie is about sisterhood.”

This is not the first time Henson has denied that there is any ill will towards Winfrey or that anything was there to begin with.

“It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other,” Henson captioned a photo of her and Winfrey last month on Instagram. “It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries.”

“With that being said…Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all,” she continued.

“She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did! It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard,” she wrote. “Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do.”

Winfrey also responded echoing what Henson said.

“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday,” Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight. “People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I'm not in charge of the budget because that's Warner Brothers you know that's the way the studio system works.”