Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Taylor Heinicke experience will continue for at least another week for the Washington Commanders. With Carson Wentz still on the injured reserve, the Commanders will ride the momentum they are having with Heinicke under center when they face off with the Houston Texans on the road this coming Sunday. Heinicke is definitely looking forward to steering the Commanders to another victory, with the help of course of the team’s offensive line who just got some shiny new gifts from the quarterback in the form of Air Jordans.

“They’ve been busting their ass all year so they need to be compensated for that,” Taylor Heinicke said about the gifts he gave his protection unit after Washington became the first team to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in a 32-21 road win last Sunday (h/t Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press).

Against the Eagles, Heinicke passed for 211 yards with zero touchdowns and had an interception on 17-of-29 completions. While nothing about those numbers jump off the page, the Commanders had success moving the chains consistently with Heinicke executing the plays on the field. Washington had 25 first downs against just 18 from the Eagles. The Commanders also went 12-of-21 on third downs and 1-of-1 on fourth downs. With their win against the Eagles, the Commanders have successfully returned to .500 at 5-5 after a 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL regular season.

There will be debates as to whether Taylor Heinicke should remain the starter for the Commanders once Carson Wentz returns, and he could help his side of the argument with a stellar outing versus the one-win Texans.