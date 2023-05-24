Taylor Lautner opened up about receiving hate comments after appearing on a talk show promoting his podcast about mental health, Squeeze. The talk show posted a snippet of the interview, and Lautner found hateful comments, mostly directed toward his appearance. Then, on May 23, he posted a video to Instagram about this experience.

Lautner began the video by explaining how he had just come back from a run. He was feeling good about himself and trying to be healthy “physically and mentally.” During the run, the hate comments had been on his mind, and he “felt compelled” to share his experience with hate in the past.

He explained how he went on a talk show to promote his and his wife’s podcast Squeeze, and as he was scrolling through the comments, he said it brought “back feelings and memories why [he doesn’t] look through comments.” Many of the comments referred to how he aged and his hairline. What’s important to note, is that the last large role Taylor Lautner appeared in was Twilight, which came out in 2008 when Lautner was 16. Now that he’s in his 30s, of course, he would look different.

The Twilight alum continued, saying that even two to three years ago, “that would’ve really got under my skin.” He’s in a better place now, but back then that would have made him so anxious that he wouldn’t go out at all. It was an “unhealthy position to be in.”

The video wrapped up with some advice. “My value was in the wrong things,” Lautner said. He encouraged everyone to put their value not in what others think of you, but what you think of yourself. And most of all, be kind.