Taylor Swift is clearing her name in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl star and the Jane the Virgin alum both starred in Colleen Hoover's film adaptation. of her best-selling novel It Ends With Us.

Swift's song “My Tears Ricochet” is used in both the trailer and film. However, a source tells Us Weekly, “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” the source says. “Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve,” the insider adds. “Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

Baldoni's team claims that Swift could be asked to be deposed during the trial.

“I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift or not,” attorney Bryan Freedman said on Wednesday, Feb. 5, via TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast.

“I think that that’s gonna be probably a game time decision,” Freeman noted. “I don’t know that that decision’s been made. But, I can tell you this: Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed. I mean, for sure.

A second source told Us Weekly that she only saw the final product of the film after the case since she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour. The singer went to dozens of countries to perform from March 2023 to December 2024.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” the second source claims. “She is not relevant to the case.”

In December, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment. Baldoni played Ryle Kincaid, the lead male role, and was the director of the film. Lively portrayed the female main character, Lily Bloom, and was an executive producer for the project.

Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane on Jan. 16. The It Ends With Us director also filed a $250 lawsuit against The New York Times for defamation when the publication printed Lively's allegations.

Taylor Swift refutes claims that she is one of Blake Lively's “dragons”

In a series of text messages that have been referenced in Baldoni's complaint, it suggests that Lively used Swift and Reynolds to intimidate the director and referred to them as her “dragons.”

In a text message exchange between Baldoni and Lively read: “Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does hep [sic] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni’s texts read as he added a winking face emoji. “You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together.”

Lively allegedly responded to Baldoni comparing herself to the “Games of Thrones” character, Khaleesi: “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you.”

Swift reportedly felt surprised by Lively referring to her as a “dragon” and while the pop star has not recently commented on their friendship it would not be surprising if some damage was done.