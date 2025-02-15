Taylor Swift allegedly once took offense to the creator and producer of Saturday Night Live on a sketch he wanted to run about the pop star's famous friend group. In a new report by Vulture, Lorne Michaels, the creator of the infamous Saturday sketch comedy decided to run with the bit regardless of approval from Swift.

Back in 2015, Michaels reached out to Swift to make a cameo on the show so that when they played the “Bad Blood” bit the audience would be in shock. The producer's idea was that Swift's “friends” in the spoof video would appear as an “apocalyptic cult.” In the original music video, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Lena Dunham are walking with Swift.

The singer wanted the producer to cut the bit and informed him that she would not make the cameo. Micheals disregarded Swift's request and went along with the video anyway.

“Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists,” Michaels allegedly told her at the time.

In the spoof video, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Gayle King, and Robert Downey Sr. were a part of the “Dope Squad.”

Michaels and Swift apparently are on good terms despite their 2015 disagreement. He received a bouquet of flowers sent by the singer with a note that read, “I hope there’s no bad blood.”

Since then, Swift has appeared multiple times on the program as a musical guest including in 2017. 2019, and 2021. Her latest appearance was in 2023 for the 49th season of the sketch comedy when she made a surprise cameo to introduce Ice Spice as a musical guest. Swift and the Bronx native collaborated that year for a remix to “Karma” and have since formed a friendship.

How Is Taylor Swift's Squad Now?

Swift is known for her “squad” which consists of Gomez, Hadid, Dunham, Ashley Avignone, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, the Haim sisters (Danielle and Alana) and Blake Lively. While the connections with her squad members are all going well, her relationship with Lively has been making headlines recently.

The pop star's song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer as well as a scene in the It Ends With Us which stars Lively and Justin Baldoni. The costars are currently suing one another for allegations that occurred on set. Lively is suing Baldoni for “sexual harassment” and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

“Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

The insider added, “While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

While rumors have circulated that the two are at odds, an insider revealed E! News that she has no “bad blood” with Lively.