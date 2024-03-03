If you can't get enough of Taylor Swift (and who can't?), you've got plenty on the way. The singer announced a third and final limited special edition of The Tortured Poets Department, her upcoming album.
It'll be themed around a bonus track called The Black Dog, Variety reports. This all came to light as Swift wrapped up a gig in Singapore. There, she performed a mashup that included Evermore's Long Story Short and The Story of Us, Billboard mentions.
Taylor Swift announces The Black Dog version of The Tortured Poets Department
“I kind of wanted to show you something that nobody else has seen,” she addressed the Singapore audience before showing everyone The Black Dog.
Though not much about the song, it does refer to depression and melancholy. Plus, she hinted at a possible lyric in a social post. There, she wrote, “Old habit die screaming…”
The post has a couple of black-and-white photos of the star and a link to her website to order the unique edition album. The vinyl edition is only available through the link and expires Wednesday at 2 pm.
“Old habits die screaming…”
File Name: The Black Dog 🖤
Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track “The Black Dog” on my website nowhttps://t.co/BAtr2MpPIs
📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/6hs4wd5gHr
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2024
Haivng varients of this album is nothing new. She recently announced three variants with bonus tracks. They are The Manuscript, The Bolter, and The Albatross. So, take your pick. Or purchase all of them.
As for announcing the newest album, she did it in front of a major crowd and riled up fans at the 2024 Grammys on Feb 4. While on stage accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal, she told the audience when it was coming out and that she would post about it on social media, which she did.
All editions of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department come out on April 19.