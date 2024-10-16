It sounds like Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, bakes with the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

During an episode of The Drive with host Carrington Harrison, Mahomes discussed Swift's baking (via People). While she has not baked anything specific for him, his wife, Brittany, and daughter, Sterling, have baked with the pop star.

“She's made different treats that have been around my house — muffins and donuts and stuff like that,” he said. “Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes. I'm not gonna say I don't eat them all.”

This revelation should come to the surprise of no one. Brittany Mahomes and Swift are good friends and have been seen hanging out in the past.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' legendary start to his career

Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has become one of the NFL's best players. In his first season as the starter, he threw over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

The next year, Mahomes and the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in this era. Despite missing several games due to injury, Mahomes still threw for over 4,000 yards.

Overall, Mahomes has already thrown for over 26,500 yards with 225 passing touchdowns. This has resulted in him being named NFL MVP twice and three All-Pro teams (two First-team, one Second-team). Mahomes is also a six-time Pro Bowler.

Most importantly, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to four Super Bowls, winning three. They are the last two Super Bowl winners, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Fransisco 49ers. Their first Super Bowl victory in this era also came against the 49ers.

Currently, the Chiefs are off to a good start to three-peat with Super Bowl championships. They are currently on their bye week and are 6-0. They will face the 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch off their bye on October 20, 2024.

It has not been a banner beginning of the year for Mahomes. He has just six touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games. Still, they are finding ways to win.

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Since baking legend Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started dating, they have been seen hanging out with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. All four attended the U.S. Open together in September 2024.

The two started dating over a year ago, in September 2023. Their relationship started after Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Throughout the rest of the year, Swift attended 12 more of the Chiefs' games. She was present for the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

In turn, Kelce went to several of her Eras Tour shows during his offseason. He even went on stage as one of her background dancers during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, as she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

So far, Swift has attended three of the Chiefs' 2024 games. After attending their first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, she missed the next two road games. She then returned to Arrowhead Stadium for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.