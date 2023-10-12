Taylor Swift's word collides with Beyoncé after her surprise appearance at the premiere of Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour” concert film in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Following the event, Swift took to Instagram to gush about Beyoncé's support for Eras Tour film. She paired the caption with a boomerang video of the two sharing popcorn inside the movie theater.

Swift's Instagram post reflected her deep admiration for Beyoncé's influence on her life and career. “I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence,” Swift wrote.

She also added. “The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Last month, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, also expressed her admiration for Swift and her daughter on social media. She applauded their tours for their positive impact on the economy. “Proud of them both!”

Swift's Eras Tour film, which documents her historic stadium tour, is projected to make a significant impact at the domestic box office. Early reports say its opening week will garner at least $100 million.

Due to unprecedented demand, Taylor Swift even announced that the Eras Tour film would hit screens a day earlier than initially planned.

Now, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's world is bound to intertwine. After all, the Renaissance Tour film also had the same deal as Swift. Insiders suggest that Beyoncé's concert film is aiming for a release date of December 1.