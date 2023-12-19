Breaking news: Travis Kelce likes Taylor Swift's buns!

Breaking news: Travis Kelce likes Taylor Swift's buns. Her homemade cinnamon rolls, that is, but if he didn't make some joke to that effect I'd be stunned. None other than legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar broke the news on Tuesday about Taylor Swift's special pregame meal ritual for her guy.

Kosar was on the radio show Tobin & Leroy starring Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard on Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM on Tuesday, where his viral photograph with Taylor Swift came up for discussion.

Kosar explained in the interview that he got to meet Swift during a pregame meal gathering at Travis Kelce's house on October 22, before the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers, and they took a photo together. Kosar said meeting Swift was “spectacular”.

“You couldn’t have a better role model for young parents, young kids out there to look up to her,” Kosar said. “Her genuine attention to people and paying attention and consideration — oh, it was just spectacular to watch.”

As for the meal in question, Kosar elaborated, “That was at his house like three hours before the game. We’re having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal.”

Kosar explained that although he's a “juicer” now and tries to eat vegan and gluten-free, he had to have a cheat day and “absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day.”

Sounds like meeting Taylor Swift was basically the exact opposite of watching Doug Flutie throw a last-second Hail Mary pass for Bernie Kosar. Too soon, Bernie? Sorry, couldn't resist — since that momentous matchup was from 1984 (which as we all know is Taylor's birth year).

As for those special pregame homemade cinnamon rolls, Taylor Swift is really setting the bar high for significant others everywhere. Turns out she doesn't just sit in suites, she bakes sweets too! Yay wordplay!