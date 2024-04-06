The countdown for Taylor Swift's new album has begun. In anticipation of The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19, Swift has created five playlists available via your preferred streaming service. The playlists are created to display five of the seven stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. The songs on the playlist are songs that have already been previously released.
Taylor Swift: What Are The Playlists About?
Denial Playlist
“This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion. Results may vary,” Swift writes.
The songs in this playlist include: “Lavender Haze,” “Snow On The Beach” ft. Lana Del Rey, “Sweet Nothing,” “Glitch,” “Cruel Summer,” “Lover,” and more. She titled this playlist: I Love You, It's Ruining My Life Songs.
Anger Playlist
“These songs all have one thing in common, I wrote them while feeling anger. Over the years, I've learned that anger can manifest itself in a lot of different ways, but the healthiest way that it manifests itself in my life is when I can write a song about it, and then oftentimes, that helps me get past it,” she writes of the Anger playlist which she titled You Don't Get To Tell Me About Sad Songs.
The songs in this playlist include: “Vigilante S—,” “High Infidelity,” “mad woman,” “Bad Blood,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Dear John,” and more.
Bargaining Playlist
“This playlist takes you through the songs that I've written when I was in the bargaining stage, times when you're trying to make deals with yourself or someone that you care about, you're trying to make things better, you're oftentimes feeling really desperate, because oftentimes we have a gut intuition that tells us things are not going to go the way that we hope, which makes us more desperate, which makes us bargain more,” she wrote of the bargaining playlist. The songstress this playlist: Am I Allowed To Cry? Songs
“The Great War,” “This Is Me Trying,” “Peace,” “The Archer,” “I Wish You Would,” “The Story Of Us,” “If This Was A Movie,” and more are found on this playlist.
Depression Playlist
“We're going to be exploring the feelings of depression that often lace their way through my songs. In times like these, I'll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless. And writing a song feels like the only way to process that intensity of an emotion. And while these things are really, really hard to go through, I often feel like when I'm either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that's in the phase where I'm close to getting past that feeling,” she writes.
“Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” “Maroon,” “Dear Reader,” Champagne Problems,” “All Too Well,” “White Horse,” and more are on the depression playlist.
Acceptance Playlist
For the last playlist, Swift shares songs that find her peace at the end of the road. “Here we finally find acceptance and can start moving forward from loss or heartbreak. These songs represent making room for more good in your life, making that choice because a lot of time when we lose things, we gain things too,” she says.
Swift titled this playlist: I Can Do It With A Broken Heart Too. Songs on this playlist include: “Midnight Rain,” “Labyrinth,” “August,” “Closure,” “Clean,” “Breathe, and more.
Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department is out on April 19.