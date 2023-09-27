Taylor Swift and Dunkin' may be teaming up for the collaboration of a lifetime.

A new social media post from Dunkin' prompted the speculation. Two cups are seen being filled up with color beads and letter beads — similar to the friendship bracelets sported by fans at Swift's “Eras” tour gigs.

“In honor of national coffee day, something is seemingly dropping this Friday,” Dunkin' teased.

The top comment comes from an Instagram user named Kim Palmer (@kimpalmer). She said, “Oh this is so Taylor Swift-coded and I'm here for it 👀” to which the official Dunkin' account replied, ” 👀 👀.”

I guess Swifties will have to wait until Friday, September 29 to discover what this cryptic post means. Perhaps a Swift-inspired Dunkin' drink is on the way. It'd come soon after Ice Spice got her Munchkins-flavored drink. National Coffee Day is Sunday, October 1. Getting the announcement out on September 29 gives Dunkin' some time to prepare for the hype.

Taylor Swift is currently all over pop culture. She recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs' beatdown of the Chicago Bears in a suite with Donna Kelce. This further prompted speculation about her dating Travis Kelce.

Additionally, Swift is gearing up for the release of her latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). This will be her fourth re-recorded album release and second this year after Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

She's also in the midst of her record-breaking “Eras” tour. The tour will return in November for select dates before taking another break. In 2024, the tour will hit Japan, all across Europe, and come back to the United States. A concert film will also be released on October 13.