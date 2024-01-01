Taylor Swift broke a Billboard 200 record long held by the King himself, Elvis Presley.

As if she needed any more accolades to close out an already historic 2023, Taylor Swift had one more mic drop moment up her sleeve and it came at the expense of none other than the King himself, Elvis Presley.

Billboard announced on Sunday that Taylor Swift has surpassed Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks atop the Billboard 200 Chart. Elvis spent 67 weeks at number one between the years of 1956 and 2002. Now Swift has spent 68 weeks on top of the prestigious list, thanks largely to her latest album re-release, 1989 (Taylor's Version) — the 13th chart-topping album in her illustrious career (Presley had 10 albums occupy the number one spot).

If you take out the “soloist” label and just look at musical acts in general, the only band with bragging rights over Swift at this point is The Beatles — who spent 132 weeks in the number one spot of the Billboard 200, with 19 albums reaching the plateau between the years of 1964 and 2001.

Swift's first time holding the number one spot came in late 2008, when her album Fearless topped the charts for 11 weeks into early 2009. Then Speak Now topped the list for six weeks from 2010-2011. These were followed by: Red (which topped the charts for seven weeks from 2012-2013); 1989 (11 weeks in the top spot, from 2014-2015); Reputation (4 weeks at number one, 2017-2018); Lover (1 week, 2019); Folklore (8 weeks, 2020-2021); and Evermore (4 weeks, 2020-2021).

This is when Swift started re-recording her musical catalogue so as to take creative control back of her body of work, setting a savvy business model for artists everywhere and sparking a huge boost to her Billboard 200 rankings. Fearless (Taylor's Version) occupied the top spot for two weeks in 2021; Red (Taylor's Version) held it for one week in 2021; Midnights topped the charts for six weeks, from 2022-2023; Speak Now (Taylor's Version) for two weeks in 2023; and 1989 (Taylor's Version) held the crown for five weeks in 2023, and now officially in 2024 as well.

Taylor Swift might still have a ways to go to dethrone the Beatles for the top musical act on the Billboard 200 Chart of all time, but if she wants to shout from the rafters that she's bigger than Elvis Presley at this point, she'd be justified.