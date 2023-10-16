It always takes a bit for official box office numbers to be reported. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (her new concert film) is no exception.

A little less than expected

After it was initially reported that Swift's “Eras” tour film made $96 million domestically and $128 million worldwide, the real numbers have been unveiled.

Variety is now reporting that Swift's film made $92.8 million domestically and $30.7 million overseas. That brings its worldwide debut to $123.5 million. That's still the seventh-highest opening weekend for a film in 2023.

While that's not as big as the initial estimates, that's a huge opening weekend. It creates more space between Joker and Swift's film in terms of the biggest October debuts but still is the highest opening for a concert film.

It also should be considered that Swift went straight to AMC Theatres to distribute her film. The “Eras” tour film would have been welcomed at any major studios. Alas, Swift bet on herself, and despite minimal marketing and being distributed by a theater chain, the bet paid off.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was filmed across three of her six nights at SoFi Stadium in August. Sam Wrench directed the film, and experienced concert film cinematographer Brett Turnbull shot the film. Turnbull recently shot Elton John's concert at Dodgers Stadium from his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour for Disney+.

Swift will take her “Eras” tour across Japan, Europe, and back to the United States in 2024. The blockbuster tour will also hit Argentina and Brazil in November.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters now.