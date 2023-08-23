Taylor Swift once said, “It’s a cruel summer”. That just might be how former security guard, Calvin Denker, feels right now.

Calvin Denker, one of the guards during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, claims he was fired for asking fans to send him pictures of him on the job. Now, netizens from TikTok are demanding that they give him justice.

Denker mentioned that he handed out little pieces of paper to people by his post during the tour.

“I wasn’t allowed to have my phone out but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number.” That was what the paper said.

He handed out these pieces of paper to several people at The Eras Tour that night, not knowing what it would eventually cost him.

Before you all start coming for the “Love Story” singer, just know that Miss Swift had nothing to do with it. It was Calvin Denker’s security company that had him fired under their policy of not taking photos with the celebrities they are assigned to.

Calvin explains in another TikTok video that it was his previous TikTok explaining how he deliberately asked fans to take pictures of him that caused the issue of firing.

Despite this, the former security guard bears no ill will against the company despite being told to work more shifts before being let go. He mentioned that he enjoyed working for Miss Swift twice. Following this TikTok, people online have been doing their best to tag Taylor Swift herself in hopes that it may rectify the situation.