Taylor Swift fans in attendance at her Seattle concerts on her “Eras” tour not only shook it off, but they shook the earth.

The two Seattle shows on Swift's “Eras” tour caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” Caplan-Auerbach said. “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

The two nights did feature a difference of signals of about 26 minutes, but Caplan-Auerbach found out that the Sunday show was delayed by about a half-hour, which makes it all make sense.

Some were comparing this feat to the “Beast Quake,” which occurred at Lumen Field when Marshawn Lynch broke a number of tackles on that iconic run. The Swift fans broke that record during what they are dubbing the “Swift Quake.”

“The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it,” Caplan-Auerbach revealed.

She explained, ““The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Taylor Swift is currently embarking on her most ambitious concert tour yet — the “Eras” tour. The three-hour set goes through her entire catalog. The tour is set to carry on through the summer of 2024 with dates in Europe being added.