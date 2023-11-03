Dedicated Taylor Swift fans have been camping out for five months before her 'Eras' tour shows in Beunos Aires.

Swifties are a different breed. Some Argentinian fans have been camping out for Taylor Swift's upcoming “Eras” tour shows in Buenos Aires.

Hardcore dedication

Pitchfork released a feature on the Swift fans that have camped out for five months before the “Eras” tour shows. One fan, who remained anonymous, revealed that she spends her afternoons between working and college at this park. When her dad asks where she is, “I usually tell my dad I'm at a park drinking mate with somebody, or visiting a friend of mine who lives near the stadium.”

She's not alone, though. Pitchfork noted that there are hundreds of Swift loyalists camping out for the shows. Most of them have general admission floor tickets, so they are hoping to be as close to the stage as possible. The fans can accomplish this by “taking turns in carefully planned rotations.”

A spreadsheet was created by two of the Swifties, and they have assigned administrators to update it. The spreadsheet keeps track of “around 60 folks per tent.” Most of the campers are female, and it should be noted that no one under 18 is allowed to join. A ranking system has also been created — the longer you have been in a tent, the better your odds of getting first in line are. One fan told Pitchfork that she has been in a tent for more than 300 hours.

However, they have some morals. The “general code” amongst these Swift fans is that they should only spend free time in the tens. None of them are expected to drop real-world responsibilities to stay in a tent. “The fact that there are so many people makes things easier,” one fan said. “We all have different schedules, and you fit yours amongst them.”

There are bonus incentives in place. Spending time in a tent during storms (drizzling doesn't count) or for overnight shifts will garner you double the hours. And sleepovers are now mandatory at least one time per month in addition to the 60 monthly minimum hours, to keep your spot.

It hasn't always been pretty, though. Onlookers have ridiculed the dedicated Swift fans, though there is a strict no-recording policy for the media and content creators who hope to film them.

The wait has almost paid off for the Swifties. Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour shows in Buenos Aires begin on November 9 and she will perform three nights there. Hopefully, all of the waiting was worth it.