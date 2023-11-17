Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas will set sail with a Taylor Swift-themed Cruise on Oct. 24, 2024, the day after Eras Tour Miami stop.

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas will be in its cruise era as Marvelous Mouse Travels sails next year with a Taylor Swift fan sailing.

The fan-sponsored event is “not endorsed or affiliated with TASMR or Taylor Swift” and will be sailing from the Port of Miami for a four-night Bahamian sailing.

The cruise will feature Taylor Swift-themed activities. Travel agents and Swifties Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse will be hosting the cruise.

According to the website, “We can't make any promises now can we babe, but you can make me a drink.” This references lyrics from the pop superstar's song Delicate, advertising the welcome drink. The cruise will also feature Swifties' friendship bracelet swapping.

Holy Ground's “I don't wanna dance if I'm not dancing with you” makes an appearance for the cruise's themed dance party. And of course, the themed karaoke is announced with Swift's New Romantics' “Heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly.”

And what's a Taylor Swift themed cruise without asking, “Can I ask you a question?” for a Taylor Trivia from the song Question…? The cruise will even has a dress code. Fans will get to “dress for revenge” (Vigilante S***t) every night in Eras outfits.

The cruise starts off at the Port of Miami. Cruise attendees can frolic at Royal Caribbean's private island Coco Cay on the second day. Day 3 will be in Nassau, Bahamas, and the next day spent at sea.