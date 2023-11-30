Was Taylor Swift inspired by Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney writing Midnights track 'Sweet Nothing'? Swfities think so.

Swifties are theorizing that Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda McCartney inspired Taylor Swift's “Sweet Nothing.” The song was the penultimate track from her Midnights album.

“The Lovely Linda”

Thanks to some social media stalking, Swifties are making their McCartney-Swift theories. She liked a 2022 X post from a McCartney fanpage from 2022. This post featured a quote about his late wife.

The second verse of “Sweet Nothing” features the lines, “On the way home/I wrote a poem/You say, ‘What a mind'/This happens all the time.”

"i would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened linda would say 'what a mind' though the lines may not have been supreme, she wasn't merely being kind. she meant what she said. it's going to make a man feel good, that kind of a thing." – paul mccartney pic.twitter.com/lPsQKSwCMG — paul mccartney archive (@maccaarchive) October 27, 2022

The quote from McCartney reads: “I would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened Linda would say ‘What a mind.'”

It sure seems like Swift was paying homage to McCartney and his late wife with her Midnights track.

Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman in 1969. They remained together until her tragic passing in 1998. Linda McCartney was versatile, as she recorded with her husband.

She was an integral part of McCartney's solo albums and touring bands. Linda played with his band after the Beatles, Wings, and can be seen in old concert films playing the keys.

Taylor Swift wasn't the only one to pay homage to Linda. Some of Paul's best love songs were written about her. “Maybe I'm Amazed” and “My Love” are both iconic in their own right.

Both Swift and McCartney are on tour. The former is embarking on the “Eras” tour, which has been the biggest tour of all time. McCartney is currently playing another leg of his “Got Back” tour across Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.