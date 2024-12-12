Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Monday, announcing her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. The singer shared a series of photos showcasing her happiness, a sparkling diamond ring, and her fiancé by her side. Captioning the post “Forever begins now,” Selena’s announcement drew millions of likes and an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike.

Among the flood of comments, Taylor Swift’s playful response became an instant favorite. “YES I will be the flower girl,” Taylor wrote, sending fans into a frenzy, per Yahoo. The duo, known for their years-long friendship, once again proved their bond runs deep. This lighthearted comment from the pop superstar added an extra touch of excitement to Selena’s big moment.

Other A-listers joined in to celebrate the couple. Jennifer Aniston chimed in with heartfelt congratulations, Cardi B reacted with excitement, and Gwyneth Paltrow shared her joy with an exuberant shoutout. Lil Nas X, Lily Collins, and Suki Waterhouse also added their well-wishes, making Selena and Benny’s engagement one of the most star-studded announcements in recent memory.

A Love Story Years in the Making

Selena and Benny’s relationship blossomed from a creative partnership that began nearly a decade ago. The two first worked together on Selena’s 2015 hit “Same Old Love” and reunited for her 2019 music video “I Can’t Get Enough.” While their romance began years later, those close to the couple noted how their connection grew from mutual respect and shared creativity.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2023 after dating quietly for six months. They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January, captivating fans with their chemistry. Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February, Selena shared that her relationship with Benny offered her a sense of security and personal growth. “It’s been really lovely,” she said. “I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Benny has also been vocal about his feelings for Selena Gomez, describing her as the highlight of his world during an interview earlier this year. Their journey from collaborators to life partners involved trust, humor, and a deep understanding of each other’s lives in the public eye.

With their engagement now official, fans are thrilled to witness this next chapter in their story, especially as close friends like Taylor Swift bring even more joy and anticipation to the celebration.