Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have reportedly made plans to meet up after they broke things off over a decade ago.

“The rumors are true — Taylor’s talking to Harry again,” an insider told Life & Style, “and friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together.”

The pair had a brief relationship in 2012 and split the following year.

“Taylor and Harry dated more than 10 years ago. She was 22, and he was 18 — they were both very immature back then,” an insider explains.

The breakup was not easy, the insider explains, but the musicians were later able to form a friendship.

“Yes, Harry broke her heart,” the insider says, adding that “she and Harry actually became friends again.”

Now the two are reportedly giving their relationship another shot. The insider explained that Taylor noticed a shift in Harry's maturity over the years.

“She’s watched Harry from afar and has been very impressed by his growth as an artist but especially by his relationship with Olivia — she thought he handled that like a true gentleman,” the insider adds. “Taylor can see how mature Harry’s become, and she respects and admires that.”

“Harry confessed he still felt a spark — he’s never stopped loving her,” the source notes. “That changed everything for Taylor. They’re constantly sending sweet texts and calling each other long distance. They swap tour stories” — she is currently on her Eras Tour while he’s about to end his Love On Tour concert trek in July — “and are making plans to meet up. They don’t want anyone to know if and when they do, though, so Taylor and Harry are both trying to keep their schedules under lock and key.”

For now however, they are planning to keep things between them lowkey. Friends of the musicians want them to work out the insider says.

The insider adds that they want “to take things slow and keep them a secret.”

“One thing about Taylor is that she never gives up on love,” the source says. The singer “knows timing is everything.”