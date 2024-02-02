Taylor Swift played Sandy in a Grease play before in a throwback shared by comedian Tobin Mitnick on Instagram.

Taylor Swift playing Sandy in a Grease play throwback is not on Swiftie BINGO cards this year.

TMZ reports that Swift's early acting days recently resurfaced in adorable photos shared by actor/comedian Tobin Mitnick. The snapshots reveal a young Taylor playing Sandy in a children's version of Grease. While Tobin portrays Danny Zuko. The photos, dating back to June 2000, capture the pair harmonizing during rehearsals.

In his Instagram post, Tobin expressed gratitude to his mom for uncovering the nostalgic images. While fans marveled at Taylor Swift's early Grease debut. With Sandy as a possible foreshadowing of her future as a global pop sensation.

https://www.instagram.com/jewslovetrees/p/C20BPR8R464/?hl=en

Tobin's revelation reignited curiosity about the production, prompting questions about potential video footage from the early 2000s. While Taylor has previously mentioned her involvement in Grease and other musicals, these photos provide tangible proof of her early talent and stage presence.

Last year, Swift's Hopelessly Devoted to You cover as a kid circulated on TikTok. Turns out, it was all connected. Invisible string, as they said.

Given Taylor's undeniable success in the music industry, fans couldn't help but appreciate her roots in theater. Fans on X commented, “she' just a theater kid at heart.” With her accepting the role of Bombalurina, even though it turned out horrifying, people can attest to that.

The discovery added another dimension to Taylor's journey from childhood performances to international stardom. With her innate talent evident even in Throwbacks, it's no wonder she became the iconic figure she is today.

Now, we want Taylor Swift in a Grease remake…