Taylor Swift is a single woman and reportedly doing “great” after her recent split with Matty Healy. According to a source there was no drama behind the scenes of their breakup.

“Nothing complicated happened,” a source said of the “Anti-Hero” crooner and The 1975 frontman's split per PEOPLE.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source confirmed to the publication on Monday. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

Swift and Healy linked back in May after the popstar and actor Joe Alwyn broke up six years together.

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” another insider told the outlet. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

Healy even joined Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour and performed at the Nashville tour stop.

"Her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all," the source told PEOPLE of Swift and Healy. The 1975 frontman will begin touring internationally through July.

The source also gave an update on how Swift is doing post-split.

“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all,” the source tells PEOPLE of Swift and Healy, who is touring internationally through July before The 1975 come back to the States for some festival dates. “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It's just life.”

A third source adds, “Taylor and Matty still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so are both incredibly busy. They've been friends for years and are still friends.”

Swift's Eras Tour runs through August 9.