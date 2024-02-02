The Seat Chart at the 2024 Grammys will be focusing on two iconic women in the music industry, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

The seat chart for the 2024 Grammy Awards has a teasing sneak peek for fans. But most importantly, stirring excitement among fans as Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray will be sharing a table at the prestigious event. CBS released a teaser clip on Instagram. Revealing the star-studded arrangement just days ahead of the ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/cbstv/reel/C21Iw6lr4tA/?hl=en

While the Grammy seat chart always generates buzz, the spotlight is on Swift and Del Ray's proximity. Fueling anticipation for possible interactions between the two stars. Both artists, renowned for their influence in the industry, are expected to spend less time seated. And more time potentially accepting awards.

Days before the 2024 Grammys, Taylor Swift is currently a front-runner for winning Album of the Year with ‘Midnights.' One of her nominations out of six. Lana Del Rey is up for five awards with her album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The announcement ignited a frenzy among fans, with social media buzzing over the pairing. Comments flooded in, expressing excitement and anticipation for the Grammy night spectacle. One fan exclaimed, “TAYLOR AND LANA SITTING TOGETHER IM GONNA DIE.” While another predicted a surge in viewership, stating, “The ratings are gonna skyrocket now.”

However, it's important to note that while the seat chart for 2024 Grammys indicate the initial arrangements, adjustments may occur. Depending on attendance and unforeseen circumstances. Last year's Recording Academy Award saw surprises in seating arrangements. Including Jay-Z and Beyonce having their own table, and Swift seated beside Jack Antonoff.

Fans can only hope both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey will make memorable moments with their seat chart at the 2024 Grammys.

The Grammys will air on February 5 at 9:00 AM GMT+8