Taylor Swift is thankful for her fans. As her Eras Tour comes to an end, Swift reflects on the role her fans played in providing her with an unforgettable experience.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

Over the course of two legs, Swift completed 152 tour dates, hitting large U.S. cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, as well as other stadiums across the nation. She also took her tour overseas as she performed in London, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Paris, and more. The tour went through the singer's different eras throughout her career as she performed songs from her 10 studio albums: Lover, Speak Now, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Red, Folklore, 1989, Midnights, and her latest The Tortured Poets Department.

“There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she continued.

Swift spoke about the culture her fans brought to the tour like creating friendship bracelets based on her song “You're On Your Own, Kid” from her Midnights. “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” she sings on the record.

“You've got all your traditions that you've created. Like, I wrote one line in a song that mentions ‘make the friendship bracelets,' and I show up to the first show of the Eras Tour, and you guys made friendship bracelets, your trading friendship bracelets, you're making friends, and now, I feel like, friendship bracelets, you've kinda made that idea synonymous with the Eras Tour. That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things,” added Swift.

What's Next For Taylor Swift?

While Swift has not officially announced a new tour or album following the end of the Eras Tour, there might be some hope for fans in 2026. According to a source per US Weekly, Swifties might be in for a treat sooner rather than later.

Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

However, the pop star is weighing her options on how she'll proceed career-wise as her relationship with Travis Kelce progresses.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

Swift's last Eras Tour date is on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.