Taylor Swift just released the live and remixed versions of her hit song Cruel Summer, People reported. The song's new versions were released just ahead of her fourth re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version), available on October 27th. Cruel Summer, from Swift's 2019 album Lover, is her longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard.

The pop superstar announced the two versions on Instagram, saying in the post, “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer' SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

Taylor Swift performed the track as a part of her Eras Tour setlist, along with other fan-favorites from the album including “The Archer,” “Lover” and “The Man.” The Eras Tour concert film premiered on October 11th and opened en masse a day later.

The movie is already the highest-grossing concert film in history. It was projected to earn $94 million in its US opening weekend, with the final tally at $92.8 million and international ticket sales of $30.7 million. All in all, the concert film grossed $123.5 million globally, just in its three-day opening weekend.

The Eras Tour played in 3,855 cinemas nationwide and opened to a per-screen average of $24,073. It raked in $37.5 million on Friday, $32 million on Saturday and $23.2 million on Sunday.