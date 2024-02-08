Taylor Swift reveals what she would have done with her 11th studio album announcement if she didn't win a Grammy.

Taylor Swift had a backup plan in case her 13th Grammy win never happened. When Swift took the stage for winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at the 66th Grammy Awards she announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, would arrive in April 19.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift joked at the beginning of her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

However, if all didn't go according to plan, she had another one up her sleeves.

“Going to the Grammys, going in, I had this plan,” she told the audience during her Tokyo show on Feb. 7 during a break in her Evermore set, per Us Weekly. “I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album.’ And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”

“My backup plan was I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo,” she continued. “But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on stage at the Grammys. … We can debrief tonight and talk about it.”

Taylor Swift Posts Official Cover Of The Tortured Poets Department

After her 13th Grammys win, the singer stayed true to her promise and posted the cover with a poet.

“And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms. My muses acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My view of pitch-black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

During a press conference for the Super Bowl on Monday, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce revealed he's listened to parts of the album and is excited for the everyone to hear it.

“Ok, I have heard some of it. Yes. And it is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”