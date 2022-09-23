Taylor Swift rumored to play Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show after big Apple Music announcement

Taylor Swift is rumored to be performing at the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show this season, per Variety. Swift is not just one of the most famous musicians, she is one of the most famous people in the entire world. The Super Bowl already receives no shortage of attention, but her presence would likely still drastically increase viewership.

Variety reports that 3 different sources close to them confirmed Taylor Swift was playing the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show. It should be noted that no formal announcement has been made.

Rumors immediately began to swirl about a potential Swift-led Halftime show following NFL’s announcement that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the show.

Variety also reported that Pepsi ended it’s sponsorship of the the Super Bowl Halftime Show this season. Taylor Swift, who has a partnership with Coca-Cola, would certainly be more likely to perform at the event with Pepsi out of the picture.

Taylor Swift has an extremely passionate fan base. Her fans would love nothing more than to see her on the Super Bowl stage. She is currently in the process of teasing her new album “Midnights.” Swift has begun releasing the names of various tracks off the album which is set to be released on October 21st. She will then embark on a tour which may include Super Bowl 57.

We will continue to monitor updates on this story as details are revealed. Taylor Swift has not yet commented on whether she will or will not be playing at the Super Bowl.