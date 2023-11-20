Philadelphia's Q102 will not be playing Taylor Swift songs in support of the Eagles playing the Chiefs on Monday night.

This will be the first time the two teams will be playing against each other since the 2023 Super Bowl where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. It was dubbed the Kelce Bowl as it was the first time in history that two brothers, Jason for the Eagles and Travis for the Chiefs, played on opposing sides in the Super Bowl.

“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her,” Q102 host Nugget said.

He added, “This weekend it's really important we show our support for the Birds.”

Q102 aren't the only Eagles fans eager to show support by temporarily boycotting the pop superstar. Godmother of Soul and Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle said on The Tamron Hall Show, “Taylor and all your Swifties, back up boo-boo. [The Chiefs are] going down. The Eagles are gonna win. It’s a done deal.”

“So, I love you Taylor, but stay home,” she continued.

Taylor and Travis nearly broke the internet in September when she attended his games. That continued to the previous Sunday, Nov. 12 in Argentina when the songstress changed the lyrics to her song Karma.

The lyrics originally say, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.” During her concert in Buenos Aires, Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Swifties all over the world have reposted fan videos of the concert just for that part alone. Social media was abuzz with the special Taylor-made version of Karma.

Travis' brother Eagles center Jason playfully poked on the lyric change on their podcast, New Heights.

Travis started denying that he knew his rumored girlfriend was going to do that, but then said, “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me.”

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing against the 2023 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 20.