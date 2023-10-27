Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has had a nice run atop the box office. But all good things come to an end, and it looks like Five Nights at Freddy's will dethrone it.

A huge opening

Deadline is reporting that Five Nights at Freddy's is projecting to make $50 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film is also available to stream on Peacock, but that hasn't stopped moviegoers from checking it out at their local theater. If the projection comes true, that means Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour concert film will be dethroned.

To date, Swift's “Eras” tour film has made $178 million worldwide. It has shattered concert film records during its run. The film opened to $92.8 million domestically and made another $33.2 million in its second (a -64.2% drop). It will likely continue to take hits as more films come out, and Five Nights at Freddy's will take over the top spot.

Five Nights at Freddy's is the first feature-film adaptation of the popular video game series. Josh Hutcherson stars as a security guard who takes a gig at a family entertainment center. Little does he know, the animatronics come to life at night.

And the good news is — Five Nights at Freddy's and Taylor Swift will both have time to keep succeeding. While The Holdovers, Freelance, and Priscilla are all getting releases (to varying degrees), there isn't a lot of competition for a while. The next huge release that can dethrone either film is probably The Marvels, which comes out on November 10.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters now.