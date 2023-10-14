Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have their friends' blessings. The couple who has sparked romance rumors over the past couple of weeks, have friends expressing how they really feel about the two of them potentially becoming an official couple one day.

“It's still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider told US Weekly. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

“They're supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider adds. “They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.” Geographically, Swift is based in New York City, and Kelce is based in Kansas City, but the source adds that they are trying to find ways, based on their busy schedules, to see one another whenever they can.

Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games

Swift has attended three of Kelce's games since the start of the season. The first game she attended was on Sept. 24 against the Bears, where the Chiefs won 41-10. The next game Swift attended was on Oct. 1 when they played the New York Jets in New Jersey, where the Chiefs won 23-20. The latest game was on Oct. 12, when they played the Broncos and won 19-8.

Kelce also has spoken up about Swift attending his games and how everyone only had nice things to say about the Grammy winner.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Travis told his brother Jason on their podcast last month. “It was absolutely electric. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Swift also is aware of her celebrity status and doesn't want to be a “distraction” to Travis while she attends his games. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

The Chiefs next game is against the Chargers on Sunday (Oct. 22).