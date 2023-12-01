Taylor Swift's publicist steps up to clap back against Instagram Gossip Page for spreading false information via blind items.

Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine proved once again that she's a premium PR.

Per Variety, Tree took to X (formerly Twitter) to quash rumors circulated by the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. In her tweet, Swift's publicist ehemently denied claims of Swift's secret marriage to ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Deuxmoi had suggested a purported ceremony took place in the U.K. in either 2020 or 2021, with Paine responding, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Tree Paine tweeted her response Thursday night. Both Taylor Swift and her publicist were in London for the premiere of Beyoncé's film Renaissance. The close relationship between the two pop stars, demonstrated through mutual support during stadium tours and concert films, continues to thrive, with Beyoncé attending the debut of Swift's “Eras Tour” movie in October.

As for the Deuxmoi's rumor, Swift and Alwyn announced their breakup in April after six years of dating. Despite that, both faced speculation from fans who believed they parted ways earlier due to lyrics in Swift's recent album Midnights. The song ‘You're Losing Me,' released this week, fueled rumors with lines like, “I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her.” These rumors escalated further when Jack Antonoff revealed when Swift wrote it.

Taylor Swift has since found new love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who recently supported her at an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires.