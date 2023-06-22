Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Cincinnati are expected to have a massive economic impact of $48 million, according to data from the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and Visit Cincy, ABC Cincinnati reports. The estimation takes into account various factors such as hotel stays, ticket sales, transportation, and dining expenses during the two shows at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1 as part of her Eras Tour.

With over 130,000 concert attendees descending upon Downtown Cincinnati for the weekend, the city is bracing for a significant boost in its economy. The combined impact of Swift's concerts, along with the presence of the Reds and FCC, is projected to reach a staggering $92 million during that weekend, as reported by Visit Cincy and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber's Center for Research and Data.

The economic impact of Taylor Swift's concerts extends beyond just financial gains. It is anticipated that the events could support or generate approximately 724 jobs in the region, with an additional 178 jobs indirectly benefiting from the influx of visitors. The significance of hosting such a high-profile event in Cincinnati cannot be overstated, as it becomes the sole city in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana to host this spectacular event.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Visit Cincy's President and CEO, Julie Calvert, expressed excitement about the opportunities presented by Taylor Swift's concerts. She emphasized the unique draw it creates for the Cincinnati region, benefiting hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and women and minority-owned businesses. Calvert believes the positive impact of this event will extend far beyond the concert weekend, fostering growth and opportunities for the local community.

As the anticipation builds, reports of thousands of ticketless fans gathering outside the stadiums and the awe-inspiring experiences shared by concertgoers only add to the hype surrounding Taylor Swift's arrival in the Queen City. Cincinnati is ready to welcome the superstar and her devoted fanbase, providing an unforgettable experience that will reverberate throughout the region.