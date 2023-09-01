All eyes of the college football world will on Saturday's highly anticipated clash between TCU football and Colorado football. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his second year with the program and took the Horned Frogs all the way to the national championship game in year one. On the other side, Deion Sanders is making his coaching debut with Colorado, and everyone is excited to see the new-look Buffaloes.

Last year, Colorado football won just one game, an OT win against Cal football, and finished 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12) and in last place in the Pac-12. It was time for something new, so they brought in Coach Prime, and he has completely changed the roster from last season. A plethora of players from last year's team departed to other schools, and Sanders went to work in the transfer portal to build a team that he thinks will be successful. It has been one of the biggest storylines of the college football offseason, and everyone can't wait to see if the strategy works out.

What a way to test the new strategy than a game against last year's runner-up. TCU football comes into this season ranked #17 after a surprising run last year. The Horned Frogs lost a lot of talent from last year's squad, including Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan, which is why their ranking is much lower than a typical national runner-up. Still, they should be a very good football team, and this game should tell us a lot about both of these squads. Here are some bold predictions for the Horned Frogs ahead of this crucial week one matchup.

TCU will win the game by at least four possessions

While this game is one that many in the college football world are excited to see, it isn't expected to be a very close game. The Horned Frogs are coming into this one as big favorites as the line favors TCU by 20.5. The Horned Frogs are going to cover that spread with ease and win by 25+.

Deion Sanders is a great coach and there's a reason why everyone is talking about his program ahead of the college football season. He's going to make this Buffaloes squad better this season, but this is just game one of the rebuild. This was a one win team year ago, and it's going to take a little while for this team to find their stride.

TCU is also being slept on more than they should be right now. Yes, the Horned Frogs lost some good players, but this is still a team that won 13 games last season and has a really good head coach. At the end of the day, it's a team that played for a national title eight months ago at home against a team that went 1-11 last season. TCU is going to win big.

Chandler Morris will throw for at least three touchdowns

A big reason for people sleeping on TCU is because they don't have Max Duggan anymore. Chandler Morris is now the guy for the Horned Frogs, and he'll be getting the start on Saturday against TCU. He's going to have a big first game. He's got the home crowd behind him and he's going up against an inexperienced Colorado defense. If TCU is going to win big, it's going to be because of some new guys making plays on offense, and Morris is one of them. Expect him to surprise a lot of people on Saturday en route to a big TCU football victory.