TCU football wide receiver Jack Bech entered the 2025 Senior Bowl with a heavy heart. Bech tragically lost his brother, former Princeton wide receiver Tiger Bech, in the Jan. 1 New Orleans attack. The wide receiver, though, believed his late sibling was with him during the biggest highlight of the Mobile, Alabama contest.

Bech scored the walk-off touchdown on fourth and goal with no time left. That one-yard TD lifted the American team to the 22-19 win.

Tiger Bech got struck by the car that killed 14 as it barreled through the French Quarter on New Year's Day morning. Bech shared how he had his brother on his mind for the game.

“My brother had some wings on me,” Bech told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. “He gave it to me and let that all take place.”

TCU WR Jack Bech honored brother before Senior Bowl

Bech made plays in No. 18 for the Horned Frogs. But he chose something different for the showcase game that draws in NFL scouts. Bech switched his number to seven — to honor Tiger Bech.

“I've got the greatest guardian angel of them all, pulling me to where I am now,” Bech told Fox Sports before the game. “This was his last test for me, knowing if I can get past this, anything that's thrown at me will be nothing compared to this.”

Bech thrived in front of league personnel who are figuring out their teams' 2025 draft class. He caught six passes for 68 yards and the winning touchdown. Bech earned the game's Most Valuable Player honor after the American team's victory.

“It’s been surreal, just to be able to come and take place in this game,” Bech said. “It’s a goal you set for yourself but if I had the option if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock, that means I could give my brother a hug right now, I would take that. But on the flip side, I don’t think I could have had the week I had if all that wouldn’t have happened.”

Bech is heading to the NFL catching 62 passes for 1,034 yards and scored nine touchdowns. But his latest score won over his teammates, spectators and league execs watching him — as he honored his late brother's memory.