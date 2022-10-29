Max Duggan outs College Gameday’s Kirk Herbstreit as ‘secret’ TCU football fan

Max Duggan and TCU football continue to roll, sitting at a perfect 7-0 heading into Saturday’s matchup with West Virginia. Could there have been one good luck charm behind their success? Maybe it’s College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit?

Several times this season, he’s picked against the Horned Frogs, yet they keep winning. That’s something Duggan wants to keep happening because clearly, TCU always comes through when Herbstreit does so:

“I think [Kirk Herbstreit] is secretly a Frogs fan, and he was doing us a favor by not picking all of TCU.” 👀 Max Duggan has undefeated TCU rolling 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZyD8mcsa8Z — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 29, 2022

While Herbstreit hasn’t always favored Max Duggan and Co., he’s praised them in the past. Ahead of their victory over Kansas earlier this month, he had this to say about TCU football:

“What I love about these guys is there balance, and they have a veteran quarterback in Max Duggan and that’s the word today when you are watching them is speed. Duggan can pull it and make good reads. It’s an air-raid offense.”

“You mix in tempo to go along with (coach) Sonny Dykes’ system. This is the day we find out if Kansas is for real. Today is the day we find out if Kansas is for real, going up against this offense.”

Needless to say, the Jayhawks fell short against the Horned Frogs.

Duggan is the leading catalyst for TCU, throwing for 19 touchdowns to just one pick this season. He’s also completed nearly 70% of his passes. This program is putting the entire nation on notice and is undoubtedly a contender to win the Big 12 crown.

And as Max Duggan put it, they have a secret fan in Kirk Herbstreit.