By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season is in full swing, but that’s not going to stop Tom Hoge from attending the National Championship Game between his alma mater TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium down in Inglewood this Monday night. In fact, he spent hours flying across the Pacific just to show his support in person to TCU football, as he had to journey from Hawaii to California after finishing tied for third at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

Hoge can’t stay for long in California after the title game between TCU football and the Bulldogs, though, as he will have to fly back quickly to Hawaii with the 2023 Sony Open about to start on Thursday, per Todd Kelly of Golf Week:

“I never thought about skipping Sony. That’s one of my favorite events. I’ve had a lot of success on that course,” Hoge told pgatour.com. “There were some thoughts after I booked flights and hotels and all that stuff, whether I should really go to the game or not, but I think I want to be there for it. So we’ll do both.”

Tom Hoge, who attended TCU in college before he turned professional in 2011, should still have adrenaline pumping in him after a T-3 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He shot a 64 in the final round and finished with a 23-under 269 at the tournament eventually won by Jon Rahm, who shot a 27-under 265.

TCU football beat the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals to clinch a berth in the National Championship Game.