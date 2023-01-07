By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are just two days away from the school’s first CFP National Championship game since 1938, and Dykes was made available to the press for media day on Saturday.

Dykes is a “true contrarian among his profession,” according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, after he explained his thoughts on recent changes in college football. The Horned Frogs head coach doesn’t understand why everyone thinks the changes are “bad,” per Mandel.

“Anything that’s good for the players, I think is a good thing,” Dykes said, expressing his support for the NIL (name, image and likeness) and transfer portal.

After being unchanged for more than a century, collegiate sports have experienced unprecedented change in the last year, with most of it centered around NIL, per The Athletic.

Amatuerism has been part of college sports since the inception of the NCAA, meaning players could not be paid to play. In mid-2021, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA could not limit education-related payments to student-athletes.

Following this, the NCAA deferred to state laws on NIL — no pay-for-play, and no quid pro quo. Athletes were not supposed to receive compensation tied to performance, and recruits weren’t supposed to sign deals contingent on going to a specific school.

Still, today slews of endorsements have been announced for players, from NFT to Nike deals and beyond, as well as agent signings and social media ad posts. College football has been forever changed by the Supreme Court’s ruling, but as Sonny Dykes said, anything that is good for the players should be considered a win for all NCAA fans.

Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are massive underdogs for Monday night’s title game, and will look to snatch consecutive titles away from the Georgia Bulldogs while winning their first since 1938.