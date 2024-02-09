TCU faces Iowa State. Our college basketball odds series includes our TCU Iowa State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Big 12 Conference is not changing its identity one bit. This conference is as good as there is in college basketball from top to bottom. There are no cupcakes. West Virginia is probably the weakest team in the 14-team conference, but even then, the Mountaineers defeated Kansas and have been competitive in most of their games. There is simply no easy game in this conference. A few are more manageable than others, but not by a wide margin. Everything is earned in the Big 12, where teams just keep beating up on each other and no team is running away with the league.

TCU and Iowa State are NCAA Tournament teams. Any game between any two teams in the top half of the Big 12 is going to be a matchup of teams headed for March Madness. These teams are accumulating losses primarily because someone has to lose in a conference with this much depth and quality. Merely being able to split games or finish slightly better than .500 in the Big 12 is a mark of a good team, not a mediocre one. TCU and Iowa State are part of that reality in the conference.

Here are the TCU-Iowa State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Iowa State Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: +6.5 (-110)

Iowa State Cyclones: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How To Watch TCU vs Iowa State

Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV: ESPN2

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

The reality that Big 12 games are generally close and contentious plays into TCU covering the spread. Consider the recent meeting between these teams a few weeks ago. Iowa State won the game, but the Cyclones watched their 19-point lead dwindle all the way down to one point. TCU was able to shave 18 points off its deficit. Iowa State won, 73-72, but there was no blowout. TCU has to think that after making a big comeback in the first game, it can withstand Iowa State's runs and ultimately keep the game close. If one team goes up by 10 points, that's probably not going to be the last word on the game. The opponent will probably make a run to keep the game competitive. Almost seven points is a lot for Iowa State to give in this game.

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The Cyclones will remember the fact that they led TCU by 19 points on the road a few weeks ago. They did allow the Horned Frogs to come back in that game, but they also built the huge lead. If they can simply play 40 minutes instead of only 30, they should win big. Iowa State is at home in this game. The Cyclones are always tough to handle at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. They should get off to a good start and establish a lead. Their problem against TCU a few weeks ago wasn't failing to build a lead; it was failing to protect that lead. At home, ISU has a much better chance of protecting that lead.

Final TCU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is the better team, but this is a lot of points to give. Stay away and wait for a live play.

Final TCU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: TCU +6.5