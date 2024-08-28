ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a TCU-Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU-Stanford.

TCU reached the national championship game of college football in the 2022 season, a development which took everyone in the sport by surprise. Coach Sonny Dykes, who had a thoroughly mediocre run at Cal as the coach of the Golden Bears in the Pac-12, was known as the man who developed Jared Goff into a No. 1 NFL draft pick, and that was pretty much it. No one was expecting him to do great things at TCU after the long and successful run of program legend Gary Patterson. Yet, in 2022, all the pieces came together around quarterback Max Duggan, who led TCU to one fourth-quarter rally after another and turned the Horned Frogs into a college football Cinderella. TCU upset Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl and went all the way to the title game before Georgia gave the Frogs a royal beatdown. Still: TCU had become the No. 2 team in college football. It was a meteoric rise for the program and an unforgettable experience.

Everyone knew TCU would be several notches worse in 2023. The Frogs couldn't possibly come close to matching the standard they set — not with Duggan and other prime players gone. However, the extent of TCU's downfall was bigger than most anticipated. TCU went from No. 2 in the country to not making a bowl game. Surely the Frogs would still make a postseason game, maybe with a 6-6 or 7-5 record, but no, that did not happen. TCU was under .500. The team was disorganized, the quarterback play not good enough, and the offensive line unable to compensate for various other limitations on the roster.

Now TCU — humbled and knocked back to the curb — tries to get up, dust itself off, and start over again in 2024, knowing that Oklahoma and TCU are no longer in its conference. The Horned Frogs live in a new-look Big 12 in which Utah — formerly a rival of TCU in the Mountain West Conference over a decade ago — is the preseason favorite. Stanford, the team which has played with Utah for over a decade in the Pac-12, no longer has the Utes as a conference competitor. The Cardinal are now in the ACC, which still seems very hard to believe in this new era of conference realignment. TCU-Stanford is a Big-12 versus ACC game. What a world.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford might be good in November, but the Cardinal are really young and inexperienced at a lot of positions. Stanford figures to go through some growing pains in the first month of the season, and that's where TCU can take advantage.

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

TCU playing a late-night game on the West Coast screams upset. Auburn went to Berkeley to play Cal last year and looked very sleepy and slow. We could see the same thing from TCU in a game which starts just after 9:30 p.m. Central time. Some body clocks might not be in alignment.

Final TCU-Stanford Prediction & Pick

There are way too many variables in this game to feel safe about a prediction. Pass on this one.

Final TCU-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford +9.5