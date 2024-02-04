After a series of injuries disrupted their 14-0 season, TCU women's basketball welcomed walk-ons.

The TCU's women's basketball walk-ons are living what many would call a dream. Ella Hamlin, a freshman and former high school basketball star, found herself thrust into an unexpected journey after a series of injuries left the Horned Frogs with just six players. The team's solution? An open tryout for TCU students.

Hamlin, who is studying nursing, saw the tryouts as an opportunity to reignite her passion for basketball. She wasn't alone in this endeavor. The tryouts, a combination of drills and games, attracted a range of hopefuls, including Sarah Sylvester, a 6-foot-2 volleyball standout, marking a rare crossover into dual-sport territory for TCU.

“I never thought that this would be a possibility,” Hamlin said, via Ben Pickman of The Athletic. “And now, I’m on the team. It’s crazy … I’m definitely living the dream.”

The walk-ons, selected from a pool of 40, had to adapt quickly. Hamlin, Sylvester and others underwent intense training sessions, learning TCU's basketball playbook and integrating into a team that had already established its dynamics. This integration also included adjusting their academic schedules and embracing the lifestyle of Division I athletes.

“It’s definitely a bit overwhelming and challenging,” Sylvester said. “There’s a lot of moving parts and every day is different. I think as we go, in the next week or two, things will start to fall into place.”

The Horned Frogs, initially enjoying a strong season with a 14-0 start, faced a drastic shift in trajectory due to the injuries. Yet, the team's spirit remained unbroken, as evident in their recent win against UCF, where Sylvester played a crucial minute-plus, helping the team maintain its lead.

Coach Mark Campbell, in his first season at TCU, navigated these challenges with experience from past tryouts. The addition of the walk-ons has brought a refreshed energy to the team.

“I feel like this team is kinda becoming America’s team,” Campbell said.

Hamlin, focused on the present, hasn't given much thought to her future. With her current efforts centered on managing daily challenges, contemplating if she'll play next season and what the next year holds seems distant.

Sylvester intends to participate in the basketball team for just this winter season. However, she acknowledges the unpredictability of circumstances, noting that situations can shift quickly: “You never know what could happen. Things change in a day, in a week.”