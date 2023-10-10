A second-grade student at McGavock Elementary School in Nashville, Tennessee had their t-shirt confiscated by a teacher on October 6th. The incident, which was first reported by local affiliate NewsChannel 5, involved a shirt adorned with pink and green rhinestones displaying the letters “AKA 1908”. These letters are in reference to the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The shirt held great sentimental value for seven-year-old Peyton Tiger, who expressed her fondness for it in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

“I liked the shirt I was wearing, a lot!”

Peyton's mother, Chloe Smith, shared her daughter's enthusiasm, explaining that the shirt perfectly complemented her pants and was even a hand-me-down from a friend.

“It was a child's shirt,” For her, it was a pink and green rhinestone shirt that matched her pants.”

The incident raised questions about why the shirt was confiscated in the first place. According to an email sent to Chloe Smith, the teacher justified the action by stating that Peyton is not a member of the sorority and therefore should not be allowed to wear the apparel. The teacher further explained that AKA branded items are trademarked and reserved exclusively for members.

The email is below:

“Today, I noticed Peyton wearing an AKA shirt. I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), which is a service organization for college-trained and educated women. “AKA branded items are trademarked and reserved for members only. Thus, I had to give her a new shirt and take the AKA shirt. The new shirt she received is clean and there is no need to give it back.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, founded on January 15, 1908, at Howard University, boasts over 355,000 active members. The organization's mission statement focuses on promoting unity and friendship among college women, addressing issues affecting girls and women, fostering a progressive interest in college life, and embodying the principle of “Service to All Mankind.”

Within Black Greek Letter Organizations, it is generally disapproved of when individuals who have not undergone the pledging process wear the Greek letters of a sorority or fraternity, as the teacher explained in the email to Peyton's mother.

NewsChannel5 reached out to Metro Public Schools and received this statement:

“Once informed of the incident, the Principal immediately began an investigation. While the shirt was not in accordance with the school’s dress code due to having writing, the appropriate course of action would have been to refer the matter to the school administration and not take the shirt from the student. There is no policy or dress code specific to sorority-branded clothing.

The Principal returned the clothing to the student’s home and apologized on behalf of the school. The school will follow the district’s employee relations process and counsel the staff member on appropriate conduct in these regards.”