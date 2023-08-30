Team USA recently finished their first three games at the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating Jordan 110-62 on Wednesday. Advancing to the next stage of the tournament, the Americans have their eyes set on capturing USA Basketball's first gold medal at the World Cup since 2014.

A team led by All-Stars such as Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr., the United States have won by an average of 34.3 points per game and they are undoubtedly the favorites overseas right now.

However, Hall of Famer and former Team USA member Charles Barkley doesn't think winning the gold medal is necessary, as he stated it would mean more for the basketball world if a different country took home this honor.

Well, Barkley's comments don't seem to mean much to the Americans that are participating in the FIBA World Cup, as Jackson gave his thoughts on Chuck's comments following the team's recent victory.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“Chuck said that? I don't know man. Where's Chuck from? Chuck from Bama,” Jackson questioned. “Yeah, I mean, I don't know. Chuck, keeping doing that TNT thing, that's fire man. I love Inside the NBA, I've been watching that for years. I don't know, I bet he thought that was funny.”

"Chuck from what, [Alabama]? Chuck keeping doing that TNT thing… I bet he thought that was funny." Jaren Jackson Jr. on Charles Barkley saying it would be a good thing for Team USA to not win Gold at the FIBA World Cup 😅 (via @jeck_batallones)pic.twitter.com/49OBjO54Sj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

At first, Jackson seemed confused by the question being asked regarding Barkley's comments. Ultimately, it does not appear as if he or any other member of Team USA is paying much attention to the outside noise, as their only focus is winning every single game they play and restoring USA Basketball to the top of the international basketball world.

Jackson is not letting Barkley's comments bother him one bit right now, but should the United States win the gold medal at the World Cup, it is not hard to imagine the Memphis Grizzlies big man will have some words for the Hall of Famer.

Team USA will be back in action on Friday, September 1 when they take on Montenegro. Now a part of Group J in the tournament, USA Basketball stands next to the likes of Montenegro, Lithuania and Greece, who they defeated 109-81 on Monday.